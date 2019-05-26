|
Marion Elaine Holtkamp
1933 - 2019
Marion Elaine Holtkamp, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother age 86 passed away on May 20th, 2019 to join her eternal companion Joseph F. Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Wed, May 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch 5th Ward, 8100 S. Top of the World Drive (3636 E.). Visitation will be held the day of service at the Wasatch 5th Ward from 5-5:45 p.m. Interment Chester Cemetery, Chester, Utah.
Marion's children would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire team at Sunrise of Sandy, Bristol Hospice, and her hospice nurse Jolene for the exceptional and compassionate care she received.
Complete obiruary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019