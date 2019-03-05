Marion Creason

1945 - 2019

Marion Isaacson Creason, 74, died March 2, 2019. Born February 23, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Stein Rudolph and Mildred McCloy Isaacson. Married Larry David Creason on Sept. 18, 1964 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Marion served her family with all her heart. She was beloved by all who knew her. She gave to others with very little thought of herself. It might have been just a listening ear, but more often it was her time, talents, and never-ending support.

Survived by children, Sharleen C. Miner-Madsen (Bryan) of Sandy, Chandler R. (Sheila) of West Jordan and Tyler (JoLynne) of College Place, WA; fourteen grandchildren, Cameron, Jessica, Ashley, Elizabeth, Aleece, Katriel, Jameson, Joshua, Rachel, Conner, Brennan, Isaac, Shayla, and Elina; three great-grandchildren Skylar, Kennadee, and Reed; brother Rudy (Ruth) Isaacson of Provo; sister Kay (George) Brown of Murray; brother-in-law Michael (Kathy) Creason of Sandy.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 9, 2018 at the Falcon Park Ward, 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30am prior. Internment Larkin Sunset Gardens.

