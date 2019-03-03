Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murray 29th Ward
6300 South 700 West
Murray, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murray 29th Ward
6300 South 700 West
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murray 29th Ward
6300 South 700 West
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Beckstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Joy Beckstead


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Joy Beckstead Obituary
1934 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Marion Joy Beckstead passed away surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019. She was born to Earl and Pearl Beckstead on June 1, 1934. She is survived by her children: Lynn (Karen) Beckstead, Debbie (Brent) Hatch, Brenda (Ron) Spears, Rodney (Cathy) Beckstead, Vicki Bennett, and Sheri (Craig) Wright. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murray 29th Ward 6300 South 700 West, Murray, Utah 84107, with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the same location.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.