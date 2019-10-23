Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bountiful South Stake Center
1250 So. Main St.
Bountiful, UT
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful South Stake Center
1250 So. Main St.
Marion "Ray" Longhurst

Marion "Ray" Longhurst Obituary
Marion "Ray" Longhurst
1926 ~ 2019
Our caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Marion Ray Longhurst, died peacefully at home in Layton, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Bountiful South Stake Center located at 1250 So. Main St., Bountiful, UT. Viewing Friday evening 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah and 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to the service. For more details, please refer to www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
