|
|
Marion Louise (Smedley) Harrison, 82, passed away on August 6, 2019 from cancer.
Marion was born on 25 October 1936 in Bountiful, Utah, to James Samuel Smedley Jr. and Ruby Pearl Mabey. She was the fourth of six children and, along with many generations of Smedleys before her, enjoyed a lifetime in the beautiful city of Bountiful.
After graduating from Davis High School, Marion married the love of her life, Hal Neil Harrison, in the Salt Lake Temple on 24 August 1954. The couple went on to have seven children, 18 grandchildren, and a continually expanding posse of great-grandchildren.
One of Marion's greatest gifts was her ability to bring a little magic into the lives of those around her. She would often say to her grandchildren, "We can do anything we want to do; that's the beauty of being us." Hal would then smile and shake his head while Marion went about spoiling her grandchildren, taking them on adventures and showing them that the world can be a delightful place. Marion and Hal traveled extensively with family and friends, and used family trips to help their children and grandchildren understand the importance and strengthening power of family relationships.
Anyone who knew Marion knew she was always willing to help and spent much of her time doing things for others. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in numerous callings throughout her life. She particularly enjoyed working with the youth and children, and served on the General Primary Board.
Marion is survived by her children, Linda Thomas, Julie (Ron) Jackson, Jeffrey (Cheryl), Ann (Glenn) Register, Gregory, Adam, and Nathan (Hanna), along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Elaine (Dean) Holbrook, James (Betty) Smedley, and Kathleen van Dijk. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Hal, her parents, two siblings, Stanley Smedley and Sylvia Dix, and one grandson, Ethan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Canyon Park Ward, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Dr, Bountiful. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Tuesday morning 9-9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Lakeview Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019