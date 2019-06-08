1935 ~ 2019

Our blessed Mother, returned to her Heavenly Father's arms May 2, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. There she will be reunited with her sweetheart, Leland L. Eldredge, who preceded her in death 19 years ago.

Born October 20, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, daughter of August and Ruth Niebuhr. Married her sweetheart on February 25, 1953 in Salt Lake City; solemnized February 23, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Mom's faith was unshakable. She served in the Primary, as a Cub Scout leader and the Relief Society. Visiting Teaching to her was like planting seeds and knew one day those seeds would grow to be faithful servants. She loved putting together skits for Road Shows and ward parties. She loved being apart of her Ward activities and served as such. Her favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art".

She loved her family very much. After Daddy's passing, she continued the Eldredge Reunion and our "Mini Olympics". Five generations were able to enjoy these times and feel Mom's love.

Survived by her children Elly (Robert) Robinson, Denise (Dave) Woffinden, GayLynn (Mike) Gailey, Andrew (Joanne) Eldredge,12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sisters, Gayle, Louise; and brother Paul.

Preceded in death by parents, husband, two sisters, and grandson Nicholas Gailey.

We know Mom took the scenic way home. She loved the mountains and going for long drives. She's telling Daddy now "I'll be there in a minute".

Mom donated her remains to the University of Utah.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm. It

will be held at Decker Lake Ward, 2835 South 2855 West.

