Marion Oliver
In Loving Memory
Marion Oliver, age 90, passed away October 19, 2019. She was the mother of five children and the widow of a United States Army Captain. Marion was devoted to her children and beloved by them. Marion had great spiritual strength and sense of humor. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, seamstress, and the best homeroom mother at her children's schools. Marion won the Sistiana beauty contest in Italy. She will be missed every day by her children. Please share condolences with her family at www.premierfuneral.com
Graveside service will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019