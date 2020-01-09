Home

Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058
(801) 225-1530
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
1935 - 2020
Marion Pack Dimond Obituary
1935 ~ 2020
Marion Pack Dimond, 84, passed away peacefully and quickly at Covington Senior Living Center in Orem, Utah on January 4, 2020, after suffering a fall a few days before. She was born in Grace, Idaho on September 24, 1935, to John Terrell and Mardean Izatt Pack. She graduated from Grace High School and attended LDS Business College where she met her sweet heart and eternal companion, Harvey Dale Dimond. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 3, 1954.
Harvey and Marion chose to settle in Orem, Utah where they raised their five children. She supported them through schooling, athletics, music, dance, theatre, missions, and life. She loves her children and sacrificed to provide them with opportunities. She loves her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was so excited when they would come to her home and head straight to the "Cookie Drawer." She is a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is now supporting us from the other side of the veil.
Marion was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Mia-Maid leader for many years, a Young Women's President, Stake Young Women's President, and Relief Society President. She was asked and felt honored to serve on a Church committee helping to create the first Young Women's Personal Progress program. Marion was a woman of great faith and integrity who followed the promptings of the Spirit. She served her Father in Heaven by serving and loving His children.
After Harvey passed away five years ago, Marion moved to Lindon, Utah, living with her daughter Karen and her son-in-law, Wade, who cared and served her faithfully. When her needs increased four months ago, she moved to Covington Senior Living Center in Orem. As a family we would like to express our appreciation to the staff and residents who made her last days so enjoyable, allowing her to thrive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Rusty Halling, sister-in-law, Lucy Benalee Call Pack, daughter-in-law, Judy (Dave) Dimond, and grandson, Carson (Steve) Dimond. She is survived by children David (Anne) Dimond, Karen (Wade) Stevens, Renae (Tim) Preston, Joe (Wendy) Dimond, Stephen (Annalee) Dimond, and a host of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sharon Park South Chapel located at 225 East 200 North in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, January 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street Orem, Utah and Saturday 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the chapel prior to the service. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family on this page.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 9, 2020
