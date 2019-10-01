|
In Loving Memory
Marion Ross Conner, 71, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at the Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel, 49 East Centennial Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where Viewings will be held on Tuesday, October 1st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors in Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 1, 2019