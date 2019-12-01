|
|
Marion Smith Wright
March 27, 1933 ~ Nov 26, 2019
Marion Smith Wright passed away peacefully in her daughter's home surrounded by her family on November 26, 2019.
She was born on March 27, 1933 in Layton, Utah to Asahel and Nora Smith and resided in Kaysville all her life. She graduated from Davis High School in 1951.
She married E. Dee Wright in the Logan Temple on July 16, 1952 and they are the parents of three children. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom loved to work and especially loved the 40 years she worked at Barnes Banking Company. She had many cherished friends from her childhood and early married years that continued throughout her life. Mom was a fabulous cook, a spotless housekeeper and always had a lovely yard. She loved being with her family and especially loved our weekly Sunday dessert nights. Mom had a quick wit with a touch of sarcasm and a twinkle in her eye.
Marion is survived by three children, Tracy (Greg) Higley, Jackie (Kolin) Vance, David (Vicki) Wright, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Carol Smith and Connie (Rod) Chambers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Donald Smith, granddaughter Callie Dee Vance and son-in-law Alan Jorgenson. She is our Grandma Great and we will miss her so much.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Kaysville 20th Ward, 855 East Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank mom's amazing Rocky Mountain Hospice aide, Yessie. You were a blessing!
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019