1934 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT- Marion Toronto Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, soloist, and composer, an inspiration to all, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was born November 5, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wallace Felt Toronto and Martha Sharp. She married Vernon J. Miller on June 10, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Survived by her children: Leslie Riley, Kaye Kofford, Scott, James, Julie Reed and Todd. 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three brothers and one sister. Preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law and one sister. Due to current guidelines and for the safety of others, no public services will be held. For full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com
.