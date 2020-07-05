1/1
Marion Toronto Miller
1934 - 2020
1934 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT- Marion Toronto Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, soloist, and composer, an inspiration to all, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was born November 5, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wallace Felt Toronto and Martha Sharp. She married Vernon J. Miller on June 10, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Survived by her children: Leslie Riley, Kaye Kofford, Scott, James, Julie Reed and Todd. 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three brothers and one sister. Preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law and one sister. Due to current guidelines and for the safety of others, no public services will be held. For full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 4, 2020
Dear Miller Family,
Your Mother was a sweet woman. I remember how beautiful she sang in the old Parleys 4th Ward.
Patti Ann Hill Christison
Neighbor
July 3, 2020
I had the wonderful opportunity to be taught by Marion at the University of Utah. She was a wonderful teacher, mentor, and friend. Whether it was learning to pronounce Czech for a song, how to hit a high-note, or to have a good practicing work ethic, Marion instilled in me many lessons that have helped me now as a voice teacher, performer, and as a person. She will be greatly missed!
Michelle Laxman Zentner
Student
July 3, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to this wonderful family. I had only very recently made Marions acquaintance at a fireside after working with her son Scott. She made such an impression on me. I was touched by her talent, her love, and her beautiful spirit. Sending my love and prayers.
Debby Cannkn
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Not too long ago Marion asked me to come sing at a cultural evening she was in charge of for her LDS Stake fairly. She made me feel appreciated and valued as a singer by sticking around to talk to me after performances. She had sincere and thoughtful ways. I took her approval as the highest kind of compliment because she was such an amazing pedagogue and performer herself. She was someone I looked to and aspire to become like. My deepest condolences to her loved ones, Clara
Clara Hurtado Lee
Friend
