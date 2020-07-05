Not too long ago Marion asked me to come sing at a cultural evening she was in charge of for her LDS Stake fairly. She made me feel appreciated and valued as a singer by sticking around to talk to me after performances. She had sincere and thoughtful ways. I took her approval as the highest kind of compliment because she was such an amazing pedagogue and performer herself. She was someone I looked to and aspire to become like. My deepest condolences to her loved ones, Clara

Clara Hurtado Lee

Friend