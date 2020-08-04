1943 ~ 2020

Marita Lynn Meek Dell'Ergo, 77, passed away quietly during the early morning hours of August 2, 2020 at her home in Alpine, Utah from complications of pulmonary fibrosis with her husband at her side. Born June 22, 1943 in Richmond, CA., Rita lived there during World War II. Following the war her family relocated to Iowa. In 1950, the family returned to California where she resided in Walnut Creek throughout her elementary, intermediate and high school years. At age 19, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized by her future husband Tom Dell'Ergo. Rita and Tom dated through high school and college, both graduating from California State University in Hayward, CA, in 1965. Rita graduated Cum Laude and was an excellent student. She taught second grade in the California public school system for two years and was an outstanding teacher.

Rita and Tom were married following graduation and later sealed in the Mesa, AZ. temple July 26, 1969 while Tom was stationed in El Paso, TX., with the US Dept. of Justice. Government transfers took them to many states and they finally settled in Alpine, Utah. Rita raised a family of four wonderful children whom she dearly loved. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother the best. She served in many church callings over the years in Relief Society, Primary, Young Women and as a visiting teacher for 55 years. She loved girls camp and any activity with the young women. Later, she and her husband served a full-time proselyting/reactivation/ leadership mission to Scotland for 18 months then a 4 year part-time mission at the BYU Family History Library. An avid reader, Rita belonged to 2 book clubs simultaneously. She was a person of many talents and loved traveling. She was preceded in her passing by her parents, Everett and Rosalie Anderson Meek and sister, Rosalind Jacobus.

Rita is survived by her husband of 55 years, children Matt (Katie) of Sparks, NV., Tami (Chris) Patterson of American Fork, Mark (Jill) of Alpine, Jared (Kelly) of Eagle, ID., 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

On August 4th, from 6-8pm a viewing will be held at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East in American Fork, UT. On August 5th, a brief graveside service will commence at 9:30am at the Alpine City Cemetery, 375 Grove Dr., Alpine, UT. for family members. The family encourages face masks and social distancing. A special thanks to the nurses of Rocky Mountain Hospice and Dr. Mary Beth Scholand of the U of U Pulmonary Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store