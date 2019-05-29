Marjolet Hughes Leiter

1925 ~ 2019

Marjolet Hughes Leiter, 93, our loving mother, grandmother and friend, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2019. She was born, September 2, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert R. and Margaret Hughes. Marjolet married her sweetheart, William H. Leiter, III on September 13, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She was a proud South High Cub, and University of Utah Ute where she received her bachelor's and master's degree. She was also a proud member of the University of Utah's Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and was recently honored with a 75 year award in 2018.

Marjolet shaped and molded many young lives as a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher for over thirty plus years. She was an incredibly talented and notable educator. She loved to travel with her family and friends - she saw the world! Marjolet's greatest joy in her life was her family. She loved family "get togethers" and was known for her special Christmas parties.

Marj was an active member of, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully with many wonderful people in various callings. She served a LDS mission alongside her husband in St. George, Utah. She touched and enriched the lives of so many around her, and her influence will continue on for generations to come.

Marjolet is survived by her children: William H. Leiter, IV, Laura Phillips (Bill), Ann Butler (Dave); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Marj was predeceased by her parents, loving husband Bill of 71 years, three brothers, one sister and one grandson Justin C. Niederhauser.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 1, 2019, at the Winder 3rd Ward, 4551 S. 1200 E., Salt Lake City, Utah. A visitation will occur from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service.

Online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 29 to May 30, 2019