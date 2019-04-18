Marjorie A. Jones

1925 - 2019

Marjorie Afton Archibald Jones passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, five days after her 94th birthday. Throughout her life, Marjorie possessed an abundance of energy which seemed to know no bounds.

Marjorie was born April 8, 1925 in Boise, Idaho to Afton Timpson and Robert Donald Archibald. She grew up in Salt Lake City and enjoyed a fun and lively childhood. She had the sweetest, warmest, most welcoming smile and was called "The Sunshine Girl." Marjorie had a natural inclination toward service. As a teenager she began visiting the elderly. She also read to wounded servicemen in hospitals during the war. When she was 18 her father suffered an accident and was unable to work, so instead of continuing her college education Marjorie worked full time to help support the family. Later she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She married and lovingly raised four children. When that marriage ended, her determination, toughness and natural optimism served her well as a single mother. Her career included several positions that were linked to politics, which she enjoyed. Marjorie loved the gospel and instilled that love in her children. She was very active in the Church and served diligently in many capacities. Marjorie was a master cook and the ultimate hostess. She loved being involved in the lives of her grandchildren and they treasure their close relationships with Grandmother.

In 1986 Marjorie married Carter Evan Jones and they blended their families, considering each other's posterity as their own. After Carter passed away in 2002, Grandmother/Grandma Marge/G.G. kept us connected, and these associations bless our lives.

Marjorie is survived by her children Erin (Ken) Judd, Cindy Ford, Ray (Val) Child, Becky (Randy) Heward, and Kathy Jones; 48 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren; siblings Karen (Lynn) Nilsson, Bob (Mary Ellen) Archibald, brother-in-law DeMar Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Carter, his children Carter Jones, Jr. and Judi and Denny Christopherson; sisters Lois Ann Breivik and Donna Lou Morgan. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Larkin Mortuary, 2350 E. 1300 South, SLC. The funeral service will be Monday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m., Crestview Ward Chapel, 2795 E. Crestview Dr. Viewing 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery.



