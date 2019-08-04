|
Marjorie Ann Clark (Stout) Ridgeway
1935 ~ 2019
Marjorie Ann Clark (Stout) Ridgeway, 83, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Marjorie was born to Florence and Jonathan Clark on November 2, 1935, in Hyde Park, Utah, and was the fourth of seven children. She married Richard Dale Stout in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 1957. Richard died in 1968.
She married Gary Lamar Ridgeway on May 18, 1973, who brought four additional sons to the new family, moved to Murray, Utah, and had another daughter. Following Gary's death in 1995, she stayed in Murray. Marjorie was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all her life. She graduated in 1957 with a degree in elementary education from the University of Utah and taught in several elementary schools, and taught for over 30 years at Mount Vernon Academy in Murray Utah.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Niel (Johanna) Stout, Sandra (Sid) Stock, Karen Burton, Carla (Steve) Tennenbaum, Shauna Williams, Lorin (Jennifer) Stout, and Diana Ridgeway; stepsons, Brent (Melanie) Ridgeway, Brian (Rose) Ridgeway, Curt (Kris) Ridgeway; 51 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Smith; brothers, Weldon Clark, Justin (Barbara) Clark, Gary (Judy) Clark; and brothers-in-law, Jack Lambsen and Glen Eames. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Lambsen and Marlene Eames; husbands Richard Stout and Gary Ridgeway; step-son, Craig Ridgeway; brother-in-law, Hollis Smith; and sister-in-law, Audrey Clark.
Funeral services will be at Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 am at the Murray Little Cottonwood Stake Center, 6180 S Glenoaks St. in Murray, Utah. A viewing will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Saturday from 9:30-10:45 am at the church. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. For full obituary and condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019