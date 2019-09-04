|
Marjorie Castleton Kjar
1927 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, Marjorie Castleton Kjar, 91, passed away September 2, 2019 at her residence in South Jordan with the love of many faithful friends, devoted family members, and compassionate caregivers at Legacy House who visited and provided comfort to her.
Born December 15, 1927 to Wallace Lowell Castleton and Laura Rynders, she was vivacious and drew life from music that surrounded her from an early age. She graduated from the U of U in 1949 as a music major, and married Morris Ashton Kjar a year later. From 1966 to 1969 Morris served as President of the New Zealand South Mission, and they treasured the sweet associations with their missionaries, many of which continued nearly fifty years later.
Marjorie was a composer and wrote several songs currently in the Children's Songbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, most notably "Where Love Is". She served on the Church's Primary General Board in the 1970s. A favorite scripture of hers was "For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart (D&C 25:12)" and she had a well-recognized gift for piano accompaniment and arrangements of sacred music.
She is survived by her six children Debbie (Dean) Carver, Linda (Craig) Burton, Marsha (W. Robert "Bob") Decker, Marvin (Kristen) Kjar, Joel (Anne) Kjar, and Robert (Minda) Kjar, as well as twenty-seven grandchildren and sixty-seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved Mork (Morris Ashton Kjar) of sixty-four years, and brothers Richard and David Castleton, and sister Joyce Ludwig, she is survived by her brother, Grant Castleton and sister, Judy Soderberg.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Jenkins Soffe South Valley, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, UT, and also Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00-10:15am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel at 10124 South 1300 West, South Jordan, UT preceding the funeral service which will begin there at 11:00am. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General Missionary Fund or to the Temple Patron Fund. Online guestbook available for condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019