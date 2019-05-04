Sept. 10, 1935, ~ April 30, 2019

Marjorie Casutt Fullbright 83, passed away April 30, 2019 after a battle with Heart Disease and Lung Cancer. Marge was born September 10, 1935 in Provo Utah to Bart and Dorothy Casutt. She married Steven G. Fullbright on July 29, 1981 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a very kind and loving person, always thinking of her family. She loved cooking gourmet meals and camping with family and friends.

Marge leaves behind her loving husband, Steve; two sons, Mike (Joan) Hadley, Mark (Natalia) Hadley; Step son, Minh (Jeannie) Fullbright; seven grandchildren, Sheena (Tyson) Mcquiston, Brannon (Kathy) Hadley, Tiffany, Ashley, Amanda (Bobby) Hoffman, Victoria, and Michael; three great grandsons, Camden, Gavin, and Beau Mcquiston. Preceded in death by her youngest son Robert Hadley.

God knew that you were suffering, that the hills were hard to climb, so he gently closed your eyelids and whispered 'Peace be thine'. In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away; our hearts were nearly broken, you fought so hard to stay. It broke our hearts to see you go but you did not go alone, for a part of us went with you the day God called you home. We Love you Mom...

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 2 p.m.Friends may call Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 1 hour prior to services at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from May 4 to May 5, 2019