Marjorie Ellen Kirk Braden
Jan. 8, 1931 - Nov. 12, 2019
Our beautiful mother and matriarch, Marge Braden, passed away peacefully on November 12th surrounded by family. She was reunited with her husband, Zed, and daughter, Lori along with all those who had gone before.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. For full obituary please visit https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/marjorie-ellen-kirk-braden/
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 14, 2019