Marjorie Eyre Call

Feb 2, 1947 ~ April 13, 2019

Dearly loved Marjorie Eyre Call, 72, passed away April 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her passing closed out a life well lived marked by a loving marriage and close familial ties. She had a lifelong love of natural beauty, physical activity, arts, sciences and education.

Marjorie was born in Panguitch, Utah, the treasured daughter of Sherman and Lasca Eyre. She spent her early years playing in red rock canyons and sage deserts. She later moved to Logan, Utah with her family, graduating from Logan High in 1965 and Utah State University in 1969.

Marjorie married her college sweetheart, William Call, in 1970. William and Marjorie were the ultimate life partners-sharing in love, work, family and adventure. Together they traveled throughout the US and Europe and found particular joy in the landscapes of the West, the Oregon coast and Northern California. The couple raised three children and welcomed seven grandchildren into their family. Marjorie was an active, joyful and loving mother. Her encouraging, supportive and kind nature helped each of her children grow and thrive. She delighted in her grandchildren. She was present for the birth of each grandchild and brought invaluable care and support into their lives. Marjorie also enjoyed an especially close relationship with her mother. Lasca and Marjorie were frequent travel companions, museum and theater partners and Trivial Pursuit teammates.

Marjorie prized education for herself, her family and her community. Through a 25-year career as an elementary school teacher, she enriched the lives of many students and advocated for quality public education for all Utah children.

Marjorie loved being active and outdoors. She was an avid skier, tennis player and yogini. She reveled in natural beauty. From Southern Utah to Snowbasin to Bear Lake, Marjorie fed her spirit with nature and fought to protect and preserve Utah's public lands.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother, Warren Eyre. She is survived by her husband, her son, Justin Call (Amy), daughters Emily Borders (Dave) and Mary Ann May (Michael) as well as her brothers, J. Anthony Eyre, Harmon Eyre, Steven Eyre and Douglas Eyre.

A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm at The Little America Hotel, 500 South Main Street, Salt Lake City. Memories may be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (www.suwa.org).

