Marjorie Fay Young Gough

1924~2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Marjorie Fay Young Gough, of Salt Lake City, UT passed away May 28, 2019 at her home from causes incident to age. She was born November 15, 1924 in Salt Lake City, UT, a daughter of Francis and Foncet G. Young. She married Ray Frank Gough on March 25, 1946 and together they raised five children. She is survived by her children: Gary (Janet) Gough, Judy (Paul) Monsen, Diane (David) Young, Roger (Debra) Gough, Brian Gough and her 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Frank Gough, her parents, two sisters, Maxine Kershaw and Marion Romney, and her brother D. Keith Young.

Fay grew up on Roosevelt and Milton Avenues near Liberty Park and attended South High School where she graduated in 1943. The daughter of industrious parents, she cultivated a tremendous work ethic, and was an original DIY pioneer. At ease with both a sewing machine and a hammer, she could hand stitch an intricate quilt design and also shingle the roof. Fay was skilled at making things grow, including all kinds of fruits, herbs, flowers, and vegetables, and was still canning her garden produce into her 90s. She was also a local political activist, frequently writing letters to the editor and familiarizing herself with candidates and issues so she could cast an informed ballot.

She served faithfully in many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was able to pursue a mission with her husband to Jackson, Mississippi from 1987-1988 where they helped members research their family histories. Besides family history and gardening, she had a passion for cooking, traveling, home repairs, reading, and all forms of needle work. The hallmarks of her life were service to her husband, her family, and her undaunted faith and testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, June 2, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary: 4670 S. Highland Drive, and Monday, June 3, 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services at 12:00 noon at the Holladay 18th Ward: 2625 E. Milo Way (4910 S.), Holladay, UT. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery. To share a memory with the family please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/marjorie-fay-young-gough/

