Marjorie Geddes Murray
Sept 19, 1924 ~ Nov 23, 2019
Beloved mother Marjorie Geddes Murray, 95, was born on September 19, 1924 to David and Nettie Thompson Geddes in Denver, Colorado. She returned to her heavenly home on November 23, 2019.
Marge was the youngest of ten children and enjoyed her status as the well loved baby of the family. When she was nine years old, her father died. However, he had provided well for his family and she did not want for anything growing up. Her fortunate circumstances and stylish sisters instilled Marge with a sense of style which continued throughout her life. She enjoyed her life in Denver where she often swam in the lake at Washington Park across from her house.
She went to Utah State University during World War II. She was a member of Alpha Chi and while at Utah State she met a handsome ROTC cadet, William Guy Murray. They were married in the Logan Temple on January 11, 1944 on a short break between Officers' Candidate School and his first posting in Georgia. For their honeymoon they drove across the country, back to Georgia, with another GI who was returning to Georgia.
Marge devoted her life to her family and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Although her life was not always easy, she was unfailingly cheerful and positive. For 10 years the family lived in a small town in Illinois where she was a leader among the women in the Church. Marge served in many different callings in Primary and Relief Society. A highlight was raising funds for the Monuments to Women in Nauvoo as a member of the Stake Relief Society Presidency. She was able to travel to Nauvoo in 1978 for the dedication of the monuments.
Marge served her family tirelessly throughout her life. She supported all of her children and attended all of their games, swim meets, and activities. For her, her kids were always the best. When they moved from Illinois to Utah, she and Guy taught all of the kids to ski and many Saturdays were spent skiing with the kids and later the grandkids. When her children were grown, she began working at Zion's Bank where she met many dear friends. For many years she cared for her husband Guy who suffered from Alzheimers. During these years she always honored her husband and treated him with love and respect.
Marge was a regal woman and through all of her 95 years she was honored and loved by her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She was always the center of the family. She was an example to everyone.
Marge is survived by her five children; Bill (Billie) Murray, Kathy (Rick) LIfferth, Jeri (Fred) Mabey, Scott (Marta) Murray, and Kristin (Mark) Hadley; 27 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy, parents, and all of her siblings. She is now having a wonderful time on waterslides and dancing with jump ropes with her beloved sisters
The family would like to thank the excellent staff of Sunridge Assisted Living, Summit Hospice, Seniors Helping Seniors, and Angel who made Marge's final years comfortable and enjoyable.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Layton South Stake Center, 505 S. 1000 West, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary. sg
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019