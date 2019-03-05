1919 ~ 2019

Marjorie Green Simmons passed away at home just as she lived - with Grace and Dignity just hours after her 100th Birthday "Party"! Mom is truly timeless.

After a century of being: Kind, Dedicated, Compassionate, FUN, Patient, a Good Sport, Loving, Fair, Tough, an Inspiration and Great Example - The Angels were finally able to catch up to her!

She was born on March 2, 1919 to Robert Eli and Malinda Burton Green.

She married Jay H. Simmons in the Logan LDS Temple on November 7, 1939. Mom and Dad were married 59 years until he passed away March 5, 1999.

A lifelong resident of Layton, she attended the old Layton Elementary School, Davis High School and Utah State University.

She worked as a weigh master at the old sugar beet factory on Sugar Street. She worked for 18 years teaching children with disabilities as the Director of Kind Care Center in Layton and at Monte Vista School, retiring so she and Jay could fulfill a mission in Pennsylvania. They served in the Ogden LDS Temple together for 11 years.

Marjorie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also an active member of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Hollyhock Camp, The Layton Ladies Literary Club and an active member of the community. Basically - just really, really active!

She enjoyed traveling, reading, camping, riding on the 4-wheeler and especially spending time with her family and always welcomed friends young and old. She spent many hours making baby quilts for all of her Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and many others.

She is survived by her five children, Jay R. and Kathy Simmons, South Jordan; Gary and Sheri Simmons, Lake Havasu, AZ; Gaylen and Cheryl Simmons, Farmington; Linda and Scott Weaver, Henderson, NV; and Shellie Simmons, Layton. She has 13 grandchildren and lots of great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Angel Crossing Ward Chapel, 505 S. 1000 W. Layton. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Wednesday from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

To continue Marjorie's legacy of service and kindness to others, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation in her name to DTSI at 433 So. Stewart Drive, Ogden, UT 84404.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2019