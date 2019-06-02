1933 ~ 2019

West Valley City, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Marjorie Jean Hammond, age 86 passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Marge was born on April 24, 1933 in Bay City, Michigan to Julius and Dorothy Bowker. Marge's four children from her first marriage were her pride and joy. Later in life, she married the love of her life Bill Hammond. Both family and friends close to Marge knew her as a heartfelt, thoughtful person, who loved music and the arts. Marge was baptized into The Catholic Church and she and Bill attended various Catholic Churches throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Marge's honor on August 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries (www.shrineofstjude.org), a foundation Marge passionately made contributions to throughout the years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at MemorialUtah.com where an extended obituary is posted.



Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary