Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cannon 3rd Ward,
1301 South 1200 West
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cannon 3rd Ward,
1301 South 1200 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Helen Dent


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Reimann Dent
1927 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marjorie Helen Reimann Dent, passed away at home on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Born March 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Carl Otto and Emma Marie Goebel Reimann. Graduated from South High School. Married Marion Mitchell Dent on June 24, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple; they were the parents of four daughters: Diane Bunker (Gaylen), Millcreek, UT, Claudia Dixon (Mark), Mesa, AZ, Julie (deceased), and JoAnn Larsen, Riverton, UT. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Mitchell Dent; parents; daughter Julie; and one grandson, Luke Dixon.
Marjorie dedicated her life to raising her three daughters and family was her greatest joy. She loved people and enjoyed learning about them. Her gardens were legendary, and she loved working outside. She was an expert seamstress, knitter and musician, a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a beloved teacher.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Cannon 3rd Ward, 1301 South 1200 West. Friends and family may visit Friday, December 13th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and Saturday at the church, 10:00-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -