April 27, 1929 -
October 23, 2019
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, age 90, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Orem, Utah. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Margie married William Richard Stucki July 30, 1951. After more than 56 years of marriage, she has been reunited with her sweetheart.
Family has always been of utmost importance to Margie. Born at the beginning of the depression 27 April 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Arnold Curtis and Myrtle Hazel Amott, Margie courageously faced many hardships throughout her life. The skills she learned proved valuable to her own family as she tackled challenges head on and successfully overcame them. She built a home, businesses, and a 10-acre homestead and made them more than successful; they were enviable. She was the head instigator and made life fun, initiated outings, managed shops and successfully decorated homes and lives.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her son Brent (Nancy), daughter Leslie Glover, daughter Robyn Officer (Guy, deceased), son Randall (Penny), son Gregg (Terri), son Mathew (Linda), son Jeff, and daughter Kimberly Robison (Aaron). Margie is also known as Granny to her dozens of adoring descendants i.e. 8 children, 41 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Grant and Mary Schembri.
Never one to seek the spotlight, Margie lingered back and allowed others the attention, consistently making everything even better. Castle Valley was one of the choice experiences of our family because of Mom. A day working in the fields became a sweet memory with a pitcher of fresh lemonade and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Being with Mom was a pleasure. She made our trip to the mountains to cut down a Christmas tree a lifelong memory-we threw sleds in the back of the truck and took a pot of hot soup and a basket of homemade rolls with us. And now a relatively simple task has become one of the best memories of our lives because of Mom.
Margie and Richard raised their budding family for 23 years in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they made lifelong friendships. They worked hard to make things fun, worthwhile, and memorable.
Mother gave everything for her family. When it was time for a different life for her children, she and Richard picked up their family and moved 300 miles south. They started a life on the undeveloped lands of southern Utah in a little place called Castle Valley. She lived in a tent and cooked over a fire and did it for her family with a smile on her face and determination in her heart.
Margie and Richard spent many years working in the Manti temple together and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Winnsboro, Louisiana. But this is just a glimpse into the life of this wonderful woman.
