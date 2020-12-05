1/1
Marjorie Mark Barber
1927 - 2020
Sandy, UT - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Marjorie Mark Barber passed away on November 29th surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Murray, Utah on October 20, 1927 to Julia Perella and Felix Mark. The last remaining of eight siblings, she grew up on farms in Murray and West Valley City. She attended schools in Murray and graduated from Granite High School. She married William Barber on September 11, 1948 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church. They were married for 72 years. She worked for the Salt Lake Police Dept., the Crane Company and retired in 1986 from Valley Bank & Trust as a VP in the Marketing Department. She and Dad enjoyed bowling for several years and gained many friends along the way. Later in life, she enjoyed camping with family and friends, going to Lake Havasu in the winters, and going on cruises. She loved buying Christmas gifts for the grandchildren. Sometimes it was hard to see the Christmas tree for the gifts. Survived by her husband William, sons Dennis (Wendy) and Gerald (Nancy), 4 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Marie, Olivia, Anne and Dorothy; brothers: Mike, Albert and Joe.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Sunrise of Sandy and Solstice Hospice Care.
There will be a graveside service for family on Monday, December 7th at 1:00 pm at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine St. where social distancing and masks are requested. The service will be live streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Utah Food Bank.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
I always loved seeing Aunt Marge at all the Barber family parties. She was truly one of the sweetest faces in a crowd of so many. She will be missed. Our condolences to her family.
Lindsay Sherrill
Family
December 4, 2020
She was a Beautiful woman I thought of her often especially since I was baptize catholic I'm so sorry for this great loss God Bless you all.
Leslie Mayfield
Friend
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
December 2, 2020
A bright spirit left us. I worked with Marge at my first real job at Valley Bank & Trust in Murray, UT in 1964. She was always efficient and upbeat. I’m sure she was a great wife, Mother and Grandma. My condolences to her family and friends. RIP Marge.
Julie Plant
Coworker
December 2, 2020
D T
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
So very sad to hear this. There are so many happy memories of our families getting together. I’m sure both my mom and dads as well as the rest of the “gang” greeted her with happy open arms. Prayeyand thoughts to all of you
Judy sawaya sampson
Friend
