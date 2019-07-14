|
|
January 1, 1956 ~ July 4, 2019
Marjorie Marshall, of Millcreek, Utah, born on January 1, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Madalena and the late Tom Marshall, passed away unexpectedly at age 63 on July 4, 2019 in Salt Lake City of a hemorrhagic stroke. Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Judge. She is survived by her son, Brock Judge; and daughters, Jessica Hill, Jennifer Gulch, and Sarah Judge. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Saturday, July 20 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Building, 1985 East 3900 South, Millcreek.
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019