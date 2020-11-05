1/1
Marjorie McIntyre Brande Slade
1935 - 2020
Nov 17, 1935 ~ Nov 2, 2020
Kaysville, Utah-Marjorie McIntyre Brande Slade, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, has gone home to heaven. She passed away from natural causes at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born November 17, 1935 in Centerville, Utah to Clyde and Ruth McIntyre.
She was very loving, kind, thankful, and forgiving. She had resilient faith in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved attending the temple and church.
She loved her "very good" family. Her advice to them is "if you're going to do something wrong, don't! You'll regret it." We loved listening to her play her piano and hear her lovely alto voice. She had a song for every occasion. She played April Fools Day jokes on Kaysville City Hall work associates for many years without getting caught. She had a great sense of humor.
She loved her friends in her ward and her "gang" of friends from days at Davis High.
She married Clifford Raymond Brande December 17, 1955 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple November 16, 1956. She married Harold Dean Slade November 21, 1998.
Survived by Marge and Cliff's children, Terri (Paul) Smuin, Steven (Jacklyn) Brande, Laura Brotzman, Catherine Brande and Rebecca (Blair) Leishman; Harold's children, Kent (DeeAnn) Slade and Dean (Sara) Slade; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She made every grandchild feel special and loved. Preceded in death by her loving husbands, Clifford and Harold, parents, and son-in-law, Marlo Brotzman.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to her hospice nurse Korie and Ashley, her CNA. Special thanks to Cathy, Laura, and Deni for their loving care.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kaysville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
