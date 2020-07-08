1/1
Marjorie Moss
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1936 ~ 2020
Marjorie Katherine Higley Moss, 84, passed from this life on July 3, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. She was born April 27, 1936 in Grantsville, Utah and was the eldest child of Milo George and Katherine Barbara Johnson Higley. She was married in Bountiful Utah, on Aug 19, 1955 to Larry Dean Moss. They had 6 children and lived in Bountiful their entire married lives. He passed away in 2000.
She loved to do genealogy, particularly in Danish language. She took great joy in sharing her paintings with others, loved good music and her family. Marjorie was LDS and had great faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Paul Higley, sister, Geraldine Everett, son, Ken LaMar Moss and Larry. She is survived by her sons Larry Kevin, Mikel Dean (Holly), Chris Noland (Elaine) and Leslie Lynn Moss (Diane), and her daughter Norene Crowther (Marvin). Her posterity includes 23 Grandchildren and 47 Great Grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lindquist Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., with a viewing at 12:30 pm and funeral following at 2:00 pm. Due to C-19 restrictions it will be by invitation only. There will be a video "For Marjorie" available on YouTube on Saturday for all friends and acquaintances to view!
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
12:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved