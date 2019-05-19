|
|
Marjory Lee Anderson
1934 ~ 2019
Marjory Lee Anderson, age 85, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1934. She married the love of her life, Dennis DeVere Anderson. They had many happy years together. They loved going to movies, shopping, traveling, and spending time with each other. Marjory has missed Dennis very much since his death on January 11, 2006.
She was so happy to recently become reunited with her wonderful family.
Per Marjory's request, there will be no viewing or services. For a complete obituary and condolences, please visit: www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019