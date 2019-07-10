Mark Allan Larson

July 5, 2019

Our beloved husband and father, Mark Allan Larson passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, AZ, the eldest son of Douglas and Susan Larson, and Nadine Larson. He is survived by his loving wife and daughters, grandchildren, parents, 3 brothers, and countless friends.

Mark was a very active member of his community serving in the Community Emergency Response Team and EmPac team for West Bountiful, but was also there for anyone who called. His service, love, and easy going nature was felt by everyone who ever met him. Mark was an amazing man who knew how to relate to everyone he met, from his love of all things weaponry to his always being front and center to fire his homemade cannon for community parades and events. Anyone who ever met Mark can tell a story how he touched and enriched their lives, and most likely received a pocket knife.

In 1986 Mark was married to Cynthia Marie Adams in Bountiful, UT and the two were later sealed in the Salt Lake temple in 1989. Together they have 3 daughters, Jessica, Kristina, and Michelle. He fiercely loved his girls and will be sorely missed and always remembered.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 12th at 6pm - 8pm pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11am at the LDS Church building at 1750 N 900 W, West Bountiful, UT 84087, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 at the church, prior to the service. Services are open to all of his friends. He will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City, UT. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from July 10 to July 11, 2019