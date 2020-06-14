Mark Christopher Campbell1952 ~ 2020Mark Christopher Campbell passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 after a truly valiant, upbeat and gracious battle with esophageal cancer.Mark was born on April 27, 1952 in Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts, but went on whirlwind adventures with his family as his father was in the Air Force.It has to be said, Mark was a scamp - a nice way to say he drove his parents, brother and sister, and teachers crazy with his wild ways. He was an exceptional athlete and set track records at Davis High School that went unbroken for over a decade after his graduation in 1970. He was a popular young man with a happy and carefree outlook on life. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force, even though it was during the time of the Vietnam War. Because of his athleticism, basic training was a cake walk although tough on his audacious behavior.Mark left the Air Force in the spring of 1974, but re-enlisted in 1977. It was during this second enlistment that Mark's battle with mental health issues began. Mark changed dramatically from a carefree young man into a different person altogether. He had to struggle with this for the rest of his life, but with the help of doctors and mental health professionals, he was able to lead a relatively normal life.Mark worked at the Salt Lake City VA hospital in patient transport for over two decades. He felt great pride in his job and began a personal habit of saluting his patients before he transported them to their destination and upon their arrival. He was well-respected and beloved by the extended VA family of personnel. Mark was extremely proud of his status as a veteran and often commented on his gratitude to the Air Force for the care they gave him after his illness was diagnosed. He had a habit of collecting baseball caps and had a huge collection of military hats and pins. He also loved his cats and we often called him a "crazy cat guy." Mark, too, was an accomplished artist.Mark is survived by his sister, Ruthie "Tootsie" Campbell, brother-in-law, Nye Thuesen (Salt Lake City) and brother David Campbell (Reno, NV). He is also survived by his niece, Noelle J Ceaser and nephew Jeffery Campbell and great niece, Elle Ceaser (Union City, CA) and his best friend, Gene Livingston.His family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the VA and Huntsman hospitals for their dedicated and loving care for Mark and especially want to thank Maddison Maxwell, his hospice nurse from Bristol Home Health and Hospice as well as all of the personnel at Bristol who supported Mark and his family so beautifully through a challenging time. A memorial for Mark is being planned for later in the summer, depending on public health guidelines. Instead of flowers, do what Mark would wish - be sure to vote this coming November and vote Democrat!