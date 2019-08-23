|
Mark Francis Sullivan
1945 ~ 2019
Mark Francis Sullivan, 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2019. He was living life to the fullest on an Alaska fishing adventure with his five sons at the time of his death. Mark was born to Thomas and Helen Sullivan in Sparta, Wisconsin on August 24, 1945. Mark graduated from Tomah High School and attended college at St Mary's College (an all men's Catholic College) in Winona, Minnesota, graduating in 1967 with a degree in Business Administration.
Drafted in 1967, he completed training at Ft Campbell, Kentucky and Ft Jackson, South Carolina before shipping off to serve in the 101st Airborne Army Division in Vietnam from 1968 - 1969. While serving, he was introduced to the love of his life, Kathy Olsen and corresponded with her for nine months before meeting her in person in Orem, Utah in the summer of 1969. Mark married Kathy on October 4, 1969 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1970. After selling life insurance briefly, Mark reenlisted with the military, serving in Germany, New Jersey, Mississippi, Virginia, Maryland, Turkey, Texas and settling back in Utah. After leaving the military he started working as a Field Service Engineer for Sanders Associates in Ogden, Utah and continued working in the technology industry in positions of escalating responsibility for Harris Corporation, Digital Equipment Corporation, Compaq, and Hewlett Packard. He retired from Hewlett Packard with more than 36 years of service in the computer industry.
Mark was known for his love of family history, coin and rock collecting, playing cards, gardening, fishing and hunting, traveling with his sweetheart Kathy, and spending time with his family. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church callings.
Mark was loved by his wife of 49 years, Kathy and their nine children: Angie (Matt) Hanzel, Shara (Jody) Swapp, Ryan (Anne) Sullivan, Adam (Melanie ) Sullivan, Alisa (Dean) Merrill, Shane (Angie) Sullivan, Lani (Jared) Norris, Ruston (Damaris) Sullivan, Mark (April) Sullivan and 35 grandchildren. Mark is also survived by his siblings, Patty, Tom, Kathy, and Randy. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two grandsons.
Family and friends will be celebrating Mark's life at a service held on Saturday, August 24 (his 74th birthday!) at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 760 North 400 East in Springville, Utah. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Legacy Funerals in Spanish Fork.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 23, 2019