Mark Lewis
Mark G. Lewis


1951 - 2020
Mark G. Lewis Obituary
Mark G. Lewis
1951 ~ 2020
Mark Grey Lewis suddenly passed away February 25, 2020 from cardiac arrest. Born May 1, 1951 to Thomas E. Lewis and Jane Grey.
Mark worked for Ultradent and was a dedicated University of Utah fan.
He is survived by wife Kathy of 45 years; children Jason (Aimee) Lewis, Jarod Lewis and Ashley (Dennis) Roach and five grandchildren Isaiah, Natalie, Marcus, Piper and Jack.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to all the staff at the Lakeview Hospital.
No services will be held per Mark's request.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
