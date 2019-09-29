|
|
Mark Ellis Hatch Jr.
1959 ~ 2019
Mark Ellis Hatch Jr. was born January 29, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mark E. Hatch Sr. and Leona Larsen Hatch. He died suddenly on September 22, 2019 after a wonderful day spent with his daughter sailing and sightseeing in Long Beach, California.
Mark married Julie Ann Hutchison on August 14, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they created a beautiful family of six amazing children who are his legacy. Mark and Julie have made their home the last 30 years in Murray, Utah in a house that Mark designed and built.
Mark graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Although Mark spent his professional life working as an engineer, his occupation was always taking care of his family. That meant spending hours on the baseball field coaching little league or on the field as a soccer coach, helping fix a broken car, or remodeling a house. Mark worked hard, never stopping even if it meant working into the night to make sure a project was done and done right (Mark's way). We haven't found a problem yet that he could not figure out.
Mark played just as hard as he worked. He was up to any adventure if it meant he could spend time with his children or grandchildren: skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, bike riding, water sports, even a day in Disneyland, as long as it put a smile on Julie's and his children's faces. Making them happy was his primary goal.
Being a grandpa added a whole new dimension of love. Mark was a tease and a quirky, silly, playful grandpa who was always ready to help tend or play with the grandkids. In fact, just a few weeks ago he suggested that they have sleepovers once a month!!!
Mark is survived by his wife and children: Daniel, Michael, David (Angela), Kirstina (Camon) Schneider, Logan, and Whitney; his grandchildren: Vanessa, Evelyn, Elijah, Roxanna, Caladin, Royal, Tucker, and Reese; his parents and sister Susan (Craig) Lake, and many nieces, nephews, and Hutchison in-laws.
Mark, you never stopped a project until the job was done, so your work here must be finished. We will have to pick up the slack. Just hope we can do the right way! Love and miss you, Son, Dad, Grandpa (Papa) and Sweetheart. Thanks for all you have done.
Celebration/Visitation will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Murray Highland Ward Building, 932 W. Green Oaks Dr. Funeral services Friday October 4, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at the Murray Highland Ward Chapel, 932 W. Green Oaks Drive, Visitation prior to services from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019