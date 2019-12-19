|
Mark Mitchell Klotovich
1938 - 2019
West Jordan, UT-On Friday, December 13, at 3:00 PM, the world lost a beacon of light. Mark Mitchell Klotovich Jr. passed away from complications of a second stroke three days prior at Jordan Valley Hospital surrounded by his extended family.
Mark was born to Mark Klotovich Sr. and Minnie Mary Mitchell on March 13, 1938 in Murray, Utah. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1956 where he played basketball, and met Elaine Jenson. They married August 2, 1957 in the Logan, Utah temple and had three children: Kevan Klotovich (Kellie), Lance (deceased) Klotovich (Georgia), Sherese Klotovich Merrill (Brad), and great grandchildren.
At Utah State, Mark played basketball, boxed in intramurals and never lost a fight, taught at Midvale Jr. High, worked at Western Electric, retired from Mtn. Bell and was still working for South Jordan Canal. He started his mink farm in 1966, his pride and joy. He served in his bishopric and other positions, was on the Jordan School Board and ran for West Jordan Mayor and Utah Legislature District 45 but lost because he was the only Democrat in Utah.
Mark embodied Christ. Always serving others, Mark and Elaine would take food to those who either needed it or didn't and trim shrubs and trees. Earlier this month he used his tractor and shovel to clear snow for neighbors. The day Mark had his second stroke, he was painting jewelry boxes for his great grandchildren for Christmas and then he delivered a case of oranges to the Fire Department. The firefighters found him unconscious and got him to the hospital. He regained consciousness at the hospital and was able to say goodbye to his family for the last time. He was a fighter and fought to the end. His family worshiped and adored Mark. He leaves a void.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah on Friday, December 20 from 5-7 and on Saturday, December 21 at Plum Creek Ward 1465 West 8420 South, West Jordan, Utah from 10:00AM- 11:00AM. A funeral service will follow the viewing on Saturday. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019