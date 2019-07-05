Mark Lynn Allred

1973 ~ 2019

Mark was born to Art and Connie Allred on February 14, 1973. He was the third of six boys and had a strong and loving heart.

Mark was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a strong man that always served others. He was well known for helping others in their time of need. Mark's heart was as big as his muscular frame. Many people referred to him as a gentle giant.

Mark was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Olympus High School where soccer was his sport of choice and then attended Dixie College. Mark always loved motorcycles and all kinds of sport machines. At sixteen he started working at Perry Brothers Honda and spent many years at Plaza Cycle.

In 2011 Mark met and married Brenda Dearinger, the love of his life. They blended their two families into a strong family unit. Mark was an amazing salesman passionate about extreme sports. They moved around several times helping struggling dealerships become successful. They always managed to make every place they worked home. A year ago Mark and Brenda arrived at Mt Carmel Junction and knew they had finally found their ultimate place to call home. All of their challenges made Mark a better person and more determined to fulfill his dream of owning and operating Zion East Adventures.

Survived by: wife Brenda, son Jaron, daughters Jaicee and Jaidyn, stepsons Brandon (Lexi) and Devin Forrester, parents Art and Connie, brothers: Gary (Gina), Dave (Cindy), Steve (Emily), Mike (Amber), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother Phil, together once again. Mark and Phil loved and lived by quotes they learned early in life "Remember who you are and what you stand for" and "Nothing is thicker than blood".

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S) Salt Lake City, Utah.

The funeral will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Cottonwood 11th Ward, 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:30 am to 11:45 am prior to the funeral. Interment: Memorial Mt. View Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.MemorialUtah.com.



Published in Deseret News from July 5 to July 6, 2019