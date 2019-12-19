Home

Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel
6141 W. 11000 N.
Highland, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Highland 7th Ward meeting house
5212 W. Country Club Dr.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland 7th Ward meeting house
5212 W. Country Club Dr.
Mark Ray Davis


1950 - 2019
Mark Ray Davis Obituary
1950 ~ 2019
Mark was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and provider. Mark Ray Davis returned to his Heavenly Father on December 14, 2019 in Provo, UT at the age of 68. He was born in Inglewood, CA, on December 29, 1950 to Ray Francis Davis and Nadine Krause Davis. He married Kara Jo Powell on April 11, 1997 in Pleasant Grove, UT.
He loved his big family and cherished spending time with them on trips to the beach, at the cabin, or hosting marathon Aquire board game nights with the boys. He was a dedicated financial planner who loved his work and genuinely cared about each of his clients. He loved keeping things neat and clean and was always sharply dressed - even when doing yard work. He served well in his church callings and always enjoyed singing in the church choir. We will miss his extra creamy "Mark Davis Special" Thanksgiving mashed potatoes, his endless optimism, and his devotion to his "fur baby" Nacho. He was the epitome of service, dedication, love, and selfless generosity. The extraordinary way he lived his life will serve to guide those he left behind.
He is survived by his wife, Kara; his children: Maria (Michael) Crowder and Ray Davis; his step-children: Steffany (Shane) Layland, Justin (Denise) Clement, Celeste (Robert) Green, Gregory Clement, Lindsi (James) Gabler, and Douglas Clement; his 15 grandchildren; and his sisters: Beverly (Bruce) McMaster, and Karen (Brent) Finch. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gayle Riley.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 AM in the Highland 7th Ward meeting house, 5212 W. Country Club Dr. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 W. 11000 N., Highland, and Saturday at the church from 9:00-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
You will be extremely missed...until we meet again Scuba Steve!
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019
