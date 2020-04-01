|
|
Mark Richard Berrett
1926 ~ 2020
Mark Richard Berrett, 94, passed away March 29, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah of causes incident to age. Mark was born March 22, 1926 in North Ogden, Utah, the eighth child of Thomas Francis Berrett and Harriet Brown Berrett. He was raised on a small crop and fruit farm on Berrett Lane. His childhood experiences and his relationships with his parents and siblings had a great influence on his life, and he maintained lifelong close relationships with all of his siblings.
He attended North Ogden schools and graduated from Weber County High School in 1944. Immediately upon graduation, Mark served two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific area. His naval service instilled in him a great sense of patriotism. A few months after his military service, Mark was called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Denmark from 1946-1949.
In the fall of 1949, Mark began attending Brigham Young University where he met Joyce Pratt from Flint, Michigan. They were married September 27, 1950 by Elder Harold B. Lee in the Salt Lake Temple. Mark and Joyce enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Joyce passed away in 2007.
Mark graduated from Utah State University in 1953 with a B.S. in agronomy and from Michigan State University in 1955 with a M.S. degree in crop science. He had a very fulfilling career in professional agriculture, working in several areas of the United States. He retired in 1991 as general manager of the Midwest Office of Farm Management Company (now AgReserves.)
Mark had an unwavering testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as bishop of the Saginaw Ward in Saginaw, Michigan, and as a counselor in stake presidencies in Rochester, New York and Fort Worth, Texas. He served missions with his wife, Joyce, in the Philippines Missionary Training Center and in Laie, Hawaii.
Mark had a very rewarding and fulfilling life. He felt his greatest accomplishment was finding and marrying Joyce and the subsequent love and companionship they shared in rearing and teaching their family.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, son Thomas, his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children David (Terry), Yvonne (Bruce) Bennett, Lynnette (Donald) Butler, Carolyn (Stephen) Sanders, Jeffrey (Susan), Michelle (Lorin) Clark, daughter-in-law Kaylene Loveday, 29 grandchildren and 73 great grandchildren.
Private family graveside service will be held with burial in Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020