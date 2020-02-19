|
Mark William Shelton
4 Dec. 1953 - 16 Feb. 2020
Kearns, UT- Mark Shelton, age 66, passed away February 16, 2020 in Kearns, UT. Born in SLC, UT to William Doyle and Joanne Mildred Sartor Shelton. Survived by his wife, Kathryn A. Rice Shelton, 8 children, 17 grandchildren, 5 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, and sister Jolene. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84123. Funeral services will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kearns 7th Ward, 5900 S 4000 W, Kearns, UT, 84118 with a viewing one hour prior. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 19, 2020