Mark Burgess Young

1951 - 2019

Mark Burgess Young died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 68. Mark was born on January 10, 1951 in Nampa, Idaho to Dale and Helen Young. Mark moved with his family to Granger in 1961 where he attended school and graduated from Granger High School. He was drafted into the military and served as an MP in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, he returned to Granger and began working at the Tooele Army Depot as a Diesel Mechanic and later at Dugway Proving Grounds. When he retired from Government Service, he spent his time finding the latest deals at the DI, taking trips to Wendover, antique shows, car shows and many hours caring for his father and mother. Mark spent lots of time with his family and was the favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Burgess Young, father, Dale Young and nephew, Cody Young. He is survived by his siblings: Steven (Patricia) Young, David (Jody) Young, Susan (Michael) Tucker, 10 nieces and nephews and 35 grand nieces and nephews, who adored him.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, where a viewing will be held from 9:00-9:45 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park.



Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019