Marla Ray Erickson Carlisle
1938 ~ 2020
Marla Ray Erickson Carlisle, 82, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed through the veil into the loving arms of her eternal companion, Allen Darrell "Joe" Carlisle on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Marla Ray was born August 13, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Raymond and Margaret Erickson. Marla Ray graduated from East High School. She married her sweetheart, Joe on January 11, 1957; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 11, 1967. Marla Ray and Joe were blessed with 5 children.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Marla Ray and Joe served a mission to Iceland. She had a great fondness for Family History work. Her first priority was always her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Ellsworth and Margaret Searle Erickson, and her brother-in-law Dean Sedgwick. She is survived by her brother Milton Erickson (Jean) and sister Susan Sedgwick, her children Karen Spjut (Erik), Kevin Carlisle (Lori), Christine Smith (Steve), Kenneth Carlisle (Malia), and Cathleen Grimm (Aaron). She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 am and can be viewed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
A special thank you to the staff at Ashford Assisted Living Center in Draper, Utah for the care they gave our dear, sweet mother.