McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Taylorsville 14th Ward building,
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylorsville 14th Ward building,
1250 W. Atherton Dr (4375 S)
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
Marla Weight Wilde


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marla Weight Wilde Obituary
Marla Weight Wilde
1939 ~ 2019
Marla Weight Wilde passed away on May 25, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Springville, Utah on November 22, 1939 to Leslie LaMar and Esther Laney Weight. She graduated from Springville High in 1958. Marla married Wayne Wilde February 5, 1960. Together they had 4 children: Barbara (Paul) Fullmer, Curtis Wilde, Robert (Tina) Wilde, and Gary (Sherri) Wilde. She had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She loved life and loved to laugh! She will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31st from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. The funeral will be held Saturday, June 1st, at 11:00 a.m., at Taylorsville 14th Ward building, located at 1250 W. Atherton Dr (4375 S) in Taylorsville with a viewing beforehand at 10:00 a.m. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019
