Marla Weight Wilde
1939 ~ 2019
Marla Weight Wilde passed away on May 25, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Springville, Utah on November 22, 1939 to Leslie LaMar and Esther Laney Weight. She graduated from Springville High in 1958. Marla married Wayne Wilde February 5, 1960. Together they had 4 children: Barbara (Paul) Fullmer, Curtis Wilde, Robert (Tina) Wilde, and Gary (Sherri) Wilde. She had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She loved life and loved to laugh! She will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31st from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. The funeral will be held Saturday, June 1st, at 11:00 a.m., at Taylorsville 14th Ward building, located at 1250 W. Atherton Dr (4375 S) in Taylorsville with a viewing beforehand at 10:00 a.m. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019