Marlene Ann Freeman Dent, age 88, passed-away in the arms of her children on June 1, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia.
She had a full, glorious life with her family always at the center. She is now at peace and free of pain.
Marlene was born May 11, 1932 in SLC, UT. She married her eternal love, George Gaylord Dent on October 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were together on Earth for 54 years but with each other always and forever.
Marlene was a passionate supporter of her children and grandchildren and, as a master-fan, easily spent more than 10,000 hours as a spectator and sponsor of their sports and activities. We know she will carry this on from heaven. At her core she was a kind, compassionate, and generous human being - unless you were an official at one of her kids sporting events.
She was an award-winning holiday decorator and pleased hundreds with her spectacular Christmas village displays. In addition to raising her kids, she worked most of her life outside the home, including 20 years for HUD where she helped thousands of families find and buy a home as a Realty Specialist. Her mind was sharp as a tack and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind.
Marlene is survived by two daughters Pam (Jay) Anderson and Lisa (Rich) Absher and one son Danny (Kim), two daughter's-in-law Sharon Dent (Gaylord-deceased) and Pam Dietz (Brad-deceased), 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a sister Wanda (Alex) Pahl, a brother Ronald Freeman, a sister-in-law Kathy Freeman (Charles-deceased) and a brother-in-law Homer Williams (Betty-deceased). Preceded in death by husband George, two sons Gaylord and Brad Dent and one grandson Michael Dent.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, UT. Visitation will immediately precede graveside services beginning at 11 a.m. For those attending in person, social distancing and masks are encouraged, especially indoors.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
She had a full, glorious life with her family always at the center. She is now at peace and free of pain.
Marlene was born May 11, 1932 in SLC, UT. She married her eternal love, George Gaylord Dent on October 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were together on Earth for 54 years but with each other always and forever.
Marlene was a passionate supporter of her children and grandchildren and, as a master-fan, easily spent more than 10,000 hours as a spectator and sponsor of their sports and activities. We know she will carry this on from heaven. At her core she was a kind, compassionate, and generous human being - unless you were an official at one of her kids sporting events.
She was an award-winning holiday decorator and pleased hundreds with her spectacular Christmas village displays. In addition to raising her kids, she worked most of her life outside the home, including 20 years for HUD where she helped thousands of families find and buy a home as a Realty Specialist. Her mind was sharp as a tack and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind.
Marlene is survived by two daughters Pam (Jay) Anderson and Lisa (Rich) Absher and one son Danny (Kim), two daughter's-in-law Sharon Dent (Gaylord-deceased) and Pam Dietz (Brad-deceased), 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a sister Wanda (Alex) Pahl, a brother Ronald Freeman, a sister-in-law Kathy Freeman (Charles-deceased) and a brother-in-law Homer Williams (Betty-deceased). Preceded in death by husband George, two sons Gaylord and Brad Dent and one grandson Michael Dent.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, UT. Visitation will immediately precede graveside services beginning at 11 a.m. For those attending in person, social distancing and masks are encouraged, especially indoors.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.