|
|
Marlene Elizabeth Cotton
04-06-1942 ~ 04-08-2019
Marlene passed away in the early morning hours of April 8, 2019 in Murray, Utah at the age of 77.
She was born on April 6, 1942 in Standardville, Utah to Elmer and Margaret Evans.
Marlene is survived by her son Russell Evans (Ethel), brother Larry Evans (Corrine), sisters Liz Dotson, Cherie Collins, Mary Fratto (Allen), granddaughters Danielle Taylor (Brady), Mickelle Uriarte (Mark), 5 great-grandchildren, with additional twins arriving in August, her never forgotten son-in-law Jay Powell, her special friend and caretaker who never left her side Teresa Larsen, and her added granddaughter Jayde DelaCerna.
She is preceded in death by her precious daughter Tammy Smethurst, both parents, brothers-in-law Blaine Collins, Dave Wootton and Jim Dotson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13 at 12:30 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, with viewings Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to services. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
For more information, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019