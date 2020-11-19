1/1
Marlene Evon Richards Parry
1956 - 2020
Marlene Evon Richards Parry, 64, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private, family only services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel, 16 S. Main, Lewiston, Utah. Services will be streamed live and may be watched with the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/richmondutahstake
The event code is: 92700.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Webb Funeral Home to offset funeral costs by calling (208) 852-0533. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lewiston 3rd Ward LDS Chapel
NOV
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lewiston 3rd Ward LDS Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
