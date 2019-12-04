|
Marlene Kay Brown
1939 ~ 2019
Marlene Kay Brown, 80, passed away at her home in West Valley City, Utah on November 29th. Kay was born on Feb 17, 1939 to Rulon and Lucille (Ernsten) Rushton. She was the youngest of three girls and was treated like a little princess. She fell in love and married Edward Brown and they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had two daughters, Kristy and Kimberly. Kay loved to travel with her parents and sisters on road trips to the National Parks, but her true passion was airplanes. She was delighted that both daughters worked for major airlines and she flew all over the world with them. She enjoyed her numerous church callings and serving as a receptionist at the Jordan RiverTemple. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed hosting parties with her friends. She was elegant and classy in every way. Kay's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff, doctors and nurses at Intermountain healthcare who did so much for her. She is survived by her husband, Edward Brown; daughter and son in law, Kimberly and David Hinckley; son in law, Kenneth Kemp; grandsons Jeff (Kaycee) Kemp, John (Jennifer) Kemp, Patrick Hinckley and grandaughter, Paris; great grandsons, Jaxson and Michael and great granddaughter Emma; sister, Yvonne (Jay) Bowers. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marion and daughter, Kristy. Visitation will be on December 6th from 6 to 8 P.M. at Valley View Memorial, 4335 W 4100 So. Funeral services will be held on Dec 7th at 11 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3970 So 5200 West with a viewing starting at 10. Burial services will follow at Valley View Memorial park.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019