Marlene M. Black McDonough

1934 ~ 2019

Marlene Mae Black Zenger McDonough, age 85, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of May 22, 2019 in Holladay, UT.

Born March 12, 1934 in Salt lake City, to Abram George Black and Ruth A. Gray. Married Robert Leon McDonough in Salt Lake City June 1997, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She was an avid skier, tennis player, reader of great books and secretly a poet. She was travel companion with her ever adventurous husband Bob to all 50 of the United States and beyond. She worked for Western/Delta Airlines for 18 years before retiring.

Marlene is survived by her husband; two daughters, Jennifer Zenger Warren Nielsen (Mike); Judy Zenger Zimmerman (Brad); son, Jeffrey Duane Zenger (Cyndee); 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Douglas A. Black (Meda) and James E. Black (Sharon). She is preceded in death by her son, Jordan Ronald Zenger; Sister, Bonnie Manzano (Chris).

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at the LDS Chapel, 4395 S. Albright Dr., Holladay, at 11:00am. Friends may visit 9:30am-10:30am prior to services that morning. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr.

