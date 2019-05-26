Marlene Marcile Scott Hansen

1932 - 2019

Marlene passed away on May 22, 2019. Born on August 19, 1932 to John Edward & Marcile Rose Rasmussen Scott in Salt Lake City. She took over caring for her younger brothers and sisters when mom died. After her Graduation from East High School class of 1950. She began a career with Freed Finance Co. and UPEA where she retired. She married Max E. Hansen(deceased) November 26,1966. The two traveled from Utah to Mexico and to Alaska in their motor home. Marlene loved all animals, but loved her cats best.

Marlene is preceded in death by both parents (John & Marcile) and her husband (Max). She lived in the family home for 72 years. She is survived by three sisters and three brothers, Janis (Bob, deceased) Brown, Margaret (Stan) Ganczek, Eileen Scott Rhea, Edward (Dee) Scott, Galen (Suzan) Scott, John (Mary) Scott.

The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice Care for the loving care they gave our sister. Josie RN, Amber RN, Suzie RN, Stephanie MSW, Doug-Chaplin and Nubia HHA. Thanks to all.

Viewing will be held May 29, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple at 10:00 am. Burial service at the SLC Cemetery at 11:00 am. North on N Street to Grand Ave, then East on Grand Ave. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to The Humane Society of Utah.



