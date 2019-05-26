Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Marcile Scott Hansen


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene Marcile Scott Hansen
1932 - 2019
Marlene passed away on May 22, 2019. Born on August 19, 1932 to John Edward & Marcile Rose Rasmussen Scott in Salt Lake City. She took over caring for her younger brothers and sisters when mom died. After her Graduation from East High School class of 1950. She began a career with Freed Finance Co. and UPEA where she retired. She married Max E. Hansen(deceased) November 26,1966. The two traveled from Utah to Mexico and to Alaska in their motor home. Marlene loved all animals, but loved her cats best.
Marlene is preceded in death by both parents (John & Marcile) and her husband (Max). She lived in the family home for 72 years. She is survived by three sisters and three brothers, Janis (Bob, deceased) Brown, Margaret (Stan) Ganczek, Eileen Scott Rhea, Edward (Dee) Scott, Galen (Suzan) Scott, John (Mary) Scott.
The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice Care for the loving care they gave our sister. Josie RN, Amber RN, Suzie RN, Stephanie MSW, Doug-Chaplin and Nubia HHA. Thanks to all.
Viewing will be held May 29, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple at 10:00 am. Burial service at the SLC Cemetery at 11:00 am. North on N Street to Grand Ave, then East on Grand Ave. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to The Humane Society of Utah.
logo

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now