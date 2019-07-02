Marlene Sheffield Donaldson

1933-2019

American Fork, UT-Marlene Sheffield Donaldson passed away from cancer on June 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born March 30, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marlene was one of eight children born to Heber DeVern Sheffield and Ella Blanche Bingham. She loved each of her siblings and cherished individual relationships with each of them.

Marlene spent endless hours over the years sewing, quilting, and knitting for family and friends. She loved to read and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Marlene married Robert Isaac Donaldson in the Salt Lake Temple on February 10, 1956. They had four daughters; Dana (Brad) Smith, Kim (Gary) Winter, Kaye (Tom) Rush, Lynne, and an adopted grandson Jeremy (Tabitha) Donaldson.

Marlene is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, daughter Lynne, son-in-law Lance Phippen, parents, brothers John Dee, Ray, Jim, Kent, and sister Ardith. She is survived by sisters Janice, Shanna, and brother Dale, daughters, twelve grandchildren, and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mahogany LDS Chapel located at 1320 West 3540 North in Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at Wasatch Lawn Memorial in Salt Lake City.

A special thanks to I-Care Hospice for their incredible loving care for Mom during the final weeks of her earthly journey. Our deepest love and appreciation for Dr Gary Garner and his tender care, CNA DeAynne Baker who called mom beautiful every day and treated her like a queen, and her nurse Paul Roberts who provided everything Mom needed to leave this mortal existence, even at her passing. We will be forever grateful.



Published in Deseret News from July 2 to July 5, 2019